Madison County School board provides updates on Sparkman, Hazel Green football game cancellation

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: “Embarrassing, upsetting and dangerous,” board member Nathan Curry said in his statement.

According to the statement of board member Heath Jones, the disturbance originated from a small group of individuals. Jones said there were no weapons, no injuries nor did people rush the field but there was damage to the property.

An investigation will be held to identify those responsible.

ORIGINAL: The football game between Hazel Green and Sparkman on Friday night was suspended following two separate disruptions, according to Madison County Schools.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the game, social media threats were made from students from both schools. Patterson says School Resource Officers investigated the threats but found no immediate danger.

Madison County Schools provided a statement on the incident:

Patterson said on average there are five or six deputies at any one county football game each week. A dozen more deputies responded to Sparkman’s stadium, for a total of 18, following the incident.

While there was no WAFF reporter present at the time of the incident, the information provided to the station from the MCSO stated students stormed the field. However, according to people who attended the game, there was no storming of the field as previously reported to WAFF.

Patterson says there were no shots fired during this situation and there was no gun found. The stadium was cleared out of an abundance of caution, the school district said.

The game never resumed after halftime.

