A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Dangerous heat & Humidity

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity. Temps reaching the mid to upper 90s, feels-like temps 105 to 110. A low-end chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon would provide brief relief from the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening. Tonight, warm, muggy with patchy fog. A slight chance of an evening storm. Low temps in the 70s.

Sunday, not as hot with temps in the low 90s, but still humid. More clouds with a chance for scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Big weather pattern changes for early next week. Scattered showers and storms on both Monday and Tuesday with temps only in the 80s. The cooler temps remain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. High temps in the 80s with just a slight chance for showers each day.

