48 First Alert Weather Day For Brutal Heat & Humidity | Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through the Evening

A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect today for dangerous heat and humidity. Temperatures late this afternoon are brutal in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices are ranging anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. this evening, so make sure you are practicing heat safety and staying hydrated. A low-end chance for showers and storms will be possible into the evening hours and this would provide brief relief from the heat. However, it may come at a price because any storms that develop will be possible of becoming strong to severe. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Any activity should fade away after sunset and we’ll be staying mainly dry overnight. Expect overnight lows to stay warm and muggy in the low and mid 70s. Patchy fog development will be possible through tomorrow morning.

Sunday will not be as hot with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s low 90s, but still humid. Plan on more clouds with better chances for scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Storms will once again have the capability of becoming strong to severe, so make sure you are staying weather alert. Primary impacts to look out for will be gusty winds, vivid lightning, pea-sized hail, and torrential rainfall, but storms should wind down by the late evening hours.

Expect big weather pattern changes for early next week as a front nears the Valley. Scattered showers and storms will continue on both Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast through Thursday with lower humidity levels arriving back to the area. We’ll start trending drier and warmer with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday and into next weekend.

