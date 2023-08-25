Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.(Hannah Crouch | Ferris State University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - Thanks to a pilot program at a university in Michigan, students can keep their pets with them while living on campus.

Ferris State University is launching the state’s first pet-friendly program allowing students to live in the dorms with their pets.

“We know many students struggle with depression, anxiety and homesickness when they start college, and sometimes the answer is to bring a little bit of home with them,” said Lisa Ortiz, director of housing and residential life.

While many colleges and universities allow emotional support animals or aquariums, FSU officials said they want to create an open invitation for students to bring their dogs, cats or other furry friends to campus.

Currently, the program applies to Cramer Hall’s second floor.

Ortiz said students will pay a $250 fee and must follow rules about keeping the pets under control and cleaning up their messes.

Students also must have had a relationship with the pet for at least six months prior to the start of the semester and provide veterinary records to show the pets have been spayed or neutered and have the necessary shots.

According to Ortiz, there has been a lot of interest in the pilot program. The floor is full, and 30 pets are expected to live with students this year.

Cramer Hall rooms are configured suites where two bedrooms share a bathroom and common room.

FSU officials said if the pilot program is successful it may be expanded.

Fall classes at the university begin Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe’s in Huntsville

Latest News

-
First responders on scene of shooting on Newson Rd.
Jasmonique Ware
ADOC worker arrested for promoting contraband including 2 bags of meth
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Judge blocks Texas ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, state expected to appeal
A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN...
72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC
Florence Police Department
Two people injured in police pursuit in Florence