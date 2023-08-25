Two people injured in police pursuit in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured following a police pursuit in Florence on Friday afternoon.

According to Florence Police, officers attempted to stop a car at Mall Road but it failed to stop. The officers chased the car north on Helton Drive and through an industrial park.

The pursuit continued south on Rushton Street, this was when the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a tree. The male driver was airlifted for his injuries while the woman was transported to North Alabama Medical Center.

At this time officials cannot release the names of the people involved. Officials also have not provided details as to why they attempted to stop the vehicle.

