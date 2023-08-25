Turn up the volume: Huntsville Music Month hits Big Spring next month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “Huntsville Music Month” may still be a few days away, but TVL is turning up the volume early.

City Official Matt Mandrella stopped by to let us in on what’s to come over the next few weeks, and let’s just say -- you’ll want your calendar clear September 1 - 3 so you can attend a HUGE kickoff concert series featuring performances from Microwave Dave, Dante’ Pride, Lamonte Landers and more!

“It’s just the celebration of all things Huntsville music,” Mandrella says. “From shows to record shops... just an initiative to kind of get everybody together and really amplify all the awesome things that happen here with music.”

Throughout the month, you’re also encouraged to support music-related nonprofits, shop at record stores, maybe pick up music lessons (that’s right-- don’t be shy!!).

And as if you needed more music inspo for ways to celebrate, local duo Common Man stopped by the studio for a LIVE performance of their new single “Vermont,” and we may or may not be playing it on repeat...

Hear more from Common Man at the kickoff series in Big Spring Park (full lineup here!!), and be sure to let us know how you’re celebrating all things #hsvmusicmonth!

