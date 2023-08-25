Trinity man killed in ATV wreck

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early on Friday morning.

According to ALEA, Kevin Coffey, 48 was fatally injured when his Polaris Razor ATV left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Lawrence County 370 near Lawrence County 371, five miles south of Trinity.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

