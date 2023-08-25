Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Trinity man killed in ATV wreck

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early on Friday morning.

According to ALEA, Kevin Coffey, 48 was fatally injured when his Polaris Razor ATV left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Lawrence County 370 near Lawrence County 371, five miles south of Trinity.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe’s in Huntsville

Latest News

Kaleb Robinson mugshot
Man arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Franklin Co.
Financial Friday: Filling the financial education gap
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
Limestone County NAACP to hold press conference on correctional facility conditions
NAACP to hold press conference on conditions in Limestone Correctional facility