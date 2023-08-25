See a sneak peak of this year’s Art Tour of Homes

Deals
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you are just discovering the local arts scene or are a long-time collector hoping to make some new discoveries, the Art Tour of Homes can give you all the inspiration you need this weekend.

Unlike traditional home tours, Art Tour of Homes showcases the displays and collections of local art enthusiasts. The goal is to inspire people to grow their own collection of art, support local artists, and spruce up their space.

A close-up on a painting
A close-up on a painting(Earl Wells)
The home of Kayla Squires features a wall of beautiful masks she's collected over the years
The home of Kayla Squires features a wall of beautiful masks she's collected over the years(Earl Wells)
This painting is just one of the beautiful pieces you can see
This painting is just one of the beautiful pieces you can see(Earl Wells)

The Art Tour of Homes is on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are on sale now here.

