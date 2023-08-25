North Alabama vet discusses the sign of heat stroke in dogs and cats.

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a vet tech with Huntsville Veterinary Specialists and Emergency, their office alone has treated 12 cases of heat-related illness in pets in the last month.

Veterinarian Michael Brown with the Arab Veterinary Hospital says household pets are much more susceptible to heat than humans.

“If it’s hot for you, it’s even hotter for your pet,” Brown said.

With the heat North Alabama has seen, Brown urges pet owners to keep an eye on their furry friend.

“They’re closer to the ground, the ground is warmer than it is anywhere else outside, so asphalt is 140, 150, 160 degrees during a day like this,” said Brown.

Brown says due to the extreme temperatures, his team is having more conversations with pet owners about the dangers of heat stroke. He says to monitor your pets, and look for the signs before it’s too late.

“Panting, anxiety or anxiousness, glassy appearance in the eyes, drooling excessively, excessive water intake, uh collapse, and at the far end of the scale is death,” says Brown.

Brown says if you notice your dog suffering from the more severe systems like collapse or respiratory distress, you should contact your vet immediately.

Some shelter animals spend a majority of their days outdoors in kennels. Director of 2nd Chance Shelter Doug McGee says his staff works round the clock to keep over 200 animals cool.

“Shade cloths. We do that every year sometime around April or May and that drops the temperature probably ten degrees so they’ve all got access to shade. They’ve got access to good clean water. Most of them have the kiddie pools like you buy at the dollar store, and a lot of them lay in it,” McGee says.

However, McGee says the best place for our furry best friends is inside our homes.

“If you’ve got access to a good cool house, just think how much better your life would be if you can get your dog inside with you. If your dog is sitting outside and it’s panting and all, open your heart a little bit bring that dog inside and let it cool off,” says McGee.

