NAACP to hold press conference on conditions in Limestone Correctional facility

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Limestone County NAACP are expected to speak on Friday about conditions inside the Limestone Correctional Facility. Insufficient staffing and inmate deaths are some of the major concerns of incarcerated people and their families.

NAACP of Limestone County leaders have already filed several complaints on behalf of men behind bars.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reports four people have died in prison over the past six months. In each case, ADOC guards found the person unresponsive in his cell but they haven’t released any more information after that.

One mom who wanted to remain anonymous says her son has been incarcerated in Limestone Correctional for four months. She says she can’t believe what he tells her about the conditions.

Her son told her he rarely sees guards patrolling the prison and violence is extremely normalized.

“He said the other day that a prisoner was bleeding from the head because someone struck him with a knife or something and the officer was back there and he asked another prisoner, ‘is that guy alright?’ and he said he saw him bleeding but he just kept going,” says the mom.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Plus, she says her son is living in dangerous conditions during the severe hot weather. There’s only one room with air conditioning.

“They have no air back there only in the TV room and that’s very small and not everybody can get in there,” said the mom. “People sleep in there because it’s cooler in there but they’re in a warehouse type thing and it’s balling heat back there and that’s not humane.”

The NAACP of Limestone County is holding the press conference at 10 a.m. at its headquarters at 809 Hobbs St. E., Athens, AL. WAFF reached out to ADOC for comment and it did respond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.