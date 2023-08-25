Multiple people arrested on illegal gambling charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested multiple people in connection to illegal gambling and drug distribution out of multiple homes throughout southeast and southwest portions of Decatur.

Investigators were looking into were four buildings located on 21st Avenue SW and a home on Alpine Street SE. During the investigation Keithan Swoopes was developed as one of the suspects.

On Thursday, officers executed search warrants at all of the locations, during the searches multiple gambling devices, firearms, distribution quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and money were located.

Swoopes was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of marijuana - 1st degree, promoting gambling and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was currently out on bond for the previous certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and promoting gambling charges.

Swoopes was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held on a $60,000 cash bond for the firearm and marijuana distribution charge and a $600 regular bond for the promoting gambling and drug paraphernalia charges.

All illegal gambling devices and money were seized pending condemnation proceedings.

Five other people were arrested in connection to the investigation:

Briana Stover was charged with promoting gambling. She was transported to Morgan County Jail and later released on a $300 bond.

Andrea Owens was charged with promoting gambling. She was transported to Morgan County Jail and later released on a $300 bond.

Nekisha Melson was charged with simple gambling. She was transported to Morgan County Jail and later released on a $300 bond.

Melissa Hayes was charged with simple gambling. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail and later released on a $300 bond.

Shawna Posey was charged with simple gambling. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail and later released on a $300 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.