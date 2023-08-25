Deals
Military jet crashes near San Diego

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

