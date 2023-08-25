Deals
Man arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in Franklin Co.

Kaleb Robinson mugshot
Kaleb Robinson mugshot(Russellville Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Franklin County is now behind bars for leading police on a high-speed chase after stealing a car.

Russellville Police say 23-year-old, Kaleb Robinson initially stole the vehicle in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Moulton PD was able to capture the suspect after deploying spike strips as he entered their city limits. The pursuit continued into Moulton, where the suspect wrecked the vehicle and it eventually became inoperable. At that time, Russellville Police say they pulled the suspect from his vehicle, as he continued to resist arrest. During the chase, it was believed Robinson hit speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Moulton PD assisted in the arrest with Russellville PD.

He was later stopped and arrested in Moulton.

He has been charged with multiple offenses, including receiving stolen property first-degree and attempting to elude law enforcement.

