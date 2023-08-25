Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops made some troubling discoveries across north Alabama this week.

Colbert County

Sergio Mexican Restaurant on South Montgomery Ave. in Sheffield scored an 84. We are awaiting more information from the Health Dept.

DeKalb County

We are welcoming DeKalb County to the Kitchen Cops series this week. Thanks to the DeKalb County Health Department for supplying us with information.

The Traveler’s Inn on Highway 68 in Collinsville was given a 66 in its most recent inspection. There was no hot water under pressure in one of the rooms, flies and gnats in other rooms, and toxic chemicals improperly stored near food items, clean linens, and other items.

The Zaxby’s on Glenn Boulevard in Fort Payne had no soap in the men’s restroom due to a broken dispenser. There was also mold in the ice machine and toxic chemicals stored next to bread and above the food prep area. It gets a 77.

The Jack’s, also on Glenn Boulevard gets an 82 because of mold in an ice cream scoop holder and missing paper towels at multiple sinks.

In Collinsville, the Panther Cafe is hit with an 83 due to issues with food temperatures in a fridge and raw eggs posing a cross-contamination risk to nearby foods.

Franklin County

Captain D’s on Highway 43 in Russellville scored an 84. We are awaiting more information from the Health Department.

Lauderdale County

Los 2 Hermanos Market gets an 85 because of unlabeled chemicals, employees without proper food safety training, and no hot water at a sink.

Limestone County

No significant issues in Limestone County

Madison County

The Scott Bobo mini-mart at Scott Road and Bobo Section is tied for the lowest score in Madison County after inspectors found multiple foods at the wrong temperature, missing employee food safety paperwork, and missing chemical test kits. There were also write-ups for moldy chicken wings, spoiled ham, and rotten tomatoes and lettuce. Those items were all thrown out. Its final score was a 74.

The Microtel Inn on Shields Road also got a 74 this week. Inspectors say they couldn’t access pool safety logs dating back three years. There were also chemicals in unlabeled spray bottles in the laundry room and on housekeeping carts. Chemicals were also being stored next to clean linens and towels.

Turkey’s Barbecue in Harvest gets a 77. There was confusion over when some of the food in the cooler was made. The inspection was done on August 17th. Labels on potato salad and coleslaw suggested that they were made on August 3rd. A manager disputed this, saying they were made on the 14th and the label was incorrect. Inspectors also found rodent feces in the storage area and saw employees storing their beer inside the ice machine as a personal cooler.

The Madison Square Chevron on University Drive was written up for chemicals being stored on an ice machine, a dirty ice machine, and missing paper towels. It gets an 82.

The Slurrp Smoothies food truck also gets an 82 because it had no soap at the sink, flies inside, and a broken sink.

Morgan County

No significant issues in Morgan County

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.