Huntsville Utilities breaks down reasons for possible water price increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city council did not vote on a potential water rate increase after Huntsville Utilities CEO Wes Kelley officially asked city leaders to consider the increase.

Kelley asked the city council to seriously consider the company’s plan to increase water prices by 35 percent. That means, the average residential customer using 4,000 gallons will increase monthly by $6.34. The average residential customer with 4,000 gallons of usage and 6,000 gallons of sprinkler usage will increase monthly by $16.97.

Kelley said this need for a price increase is to meet the growing demand of customers, and match skyrocketing inflation rates.

“Inflation has been difficult for us to manage,” he said. “Growth over the last twenty years has been a challenge. Replacing legacy infrastructure from 50 to 60 years ago has been a challenge. If we all pitch in a bit, we can make sure our Huntsville water system remains a top-class, excellent system for decades to come.”

City council members, and several residents, had several questions for Kelley. Councilman Devyn Keith said he wants to know what the long-term plan for utility price hikes will be, so his constituents on fixed incomes know what they’ll have to spend.

“I think it just has higher value for us to tell people that they can imagine their bill could go up let’s say $50,” he said. “I imagine that $50 impact will be felt over the next six to seven years. That’s much different than saying over the next three to four years , you’ll have a three to four percent increase, or you come back in four years and ask for another 35 percent.”

The council did not vote on Thursday, but will vote in an upcoming session.

