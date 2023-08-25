Huntsville PD’s DUI Task Force to conduct safety checkpoints this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville PD’s DUI Task Force will be performing DUI checkpoints to encourage people on the roads to be safe.

Police say if you happen to be stopped at any of these checkpoints, be prepared to present your driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration to officers.

The checkpoints will take place this weekend, August 26 and 27, and are to encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws to keep everyone safe on the road.

If you suspect a driver is impaired contact HPD’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100.

For people who call, police urge them to provide the location, vehicle, and driver description, and the vehicle’s direction of travel.

If there is immediate danger to the public, call 911.

Officers could conduct checkpoints at one or more of these locations this weekend:

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Blvd.

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road

Church St./Pratt Ave.

Clinton Ave./Monroe St.

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Blvd.

University Drive/Slaughter Road

