Free training helping Alabama to fill major school bus driver shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in North Alabama could soon have a more reliable way to get to and from school amid a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

The Madison County School system is currently short 18 bus drivers, according to Director of Operations, Joseph Cuzzort.

That’s where new training courses come in, offered by the Alabama Community College System. The course is free, and it’s the first step in getting more qualified people behind the wheel.

Courses are funded through the state legislature, which allows ACCS to offer free training for people looking to become bus drivers.

Before the free courses, some interested drivers said the courses were too expensive. The free courses fast-track the process to become credentialed.

The starting salary for a bus driver with the Madison County School System is $18,000, and caps and caps at $23,000, Cuzzort said.

Over 100 school districts across the state have already been helped with this free training offered through ACCS. Workforce Director, Houston Blackwood says this could help close the gap.

“Our course really just lays out the life of a school bus driver so we cover all the federal and state CDL requirements and so now they are safe, credentialed and fully aware of what they are about to do and I think that makes a really good school bus driver,” Blackwood said.

The Workforce Director says they’ll continue to offer these free training courses, so even more people can get behind the wheel. So far, ACCS has helped around 2,000 become bus drivers after removing the cost barrier.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.