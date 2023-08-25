Former Hometown Lender employee speaks out after paycheck bounces, no response from management

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your paycheck bounced, how would you feel? Well workers for one Huntsville based mortgage company are sounding off after it happened to them.

Former Hometown Lenders employee Nina Laselle was laid off in the midst of a crashing market, but after trying to cash one of her final paychecks, it bounced.

Call after call. Email after email. But no response.

“I have called multiple times, multiple different phone numbers as well,” Laselle said. “So I’ve been calling the office and I’ve also been calling people’s personal cell phones have had no response whatsoever.”

WAFF 48 News sat down with Hometown Lenders CEO Billy Taylor Jr. He would not go on camera, but says the lack of response could have been due to the company downsizing as they have been moving offices and phone systems.

He said any employee who had not been paid should contact him directly. However, Nina says she’s tried, adding that she’s not the only one in her position.

“I just got a message this morning from a former co worker, that Billy is also currently being sued by one of our former branches. So that’s definitely out there,” she said. “There’s an active lawsuit that was filed this week against him.”

That lawsuit was filed in Illinois, claiming a breach of contract and unpaid expenses. She’s also personally spoken to five former coworkers who face the same situation. At the end of they day, she says they all just want what they’re owed.

“I feel like the majority of us are saying “what’s going on?” And I don’t think that we’re wrong. I don’t know why he’s saying that he’s going to pay us when he has been ignoring me,” Laselle said.

Since this story aired, Taylor has since contacted the WAFF 48 newsroom and spoke to news managers about this story. He maintains that his company is well-respected and known for its charitable donations to the community. Taylor also said his company also errs on the side of his employees.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.