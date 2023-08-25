First responders on scene of shooting on Newson Rd.
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a shooting that happened on Newson Road.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI the time of call came in at 4:01 p.m. and EMTs are currently assessing the patient.
This story will be updated once there is more information.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.