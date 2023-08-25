Financial Friday: Filling the financial education gap

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new law takes effect next school year, requiring students in Alabama to take a financial literacy course to graduate high school. But until that takes effect, we’re taking a closer look at how the lack of education has created a “Financial Literacy gap.”

Now, local colleges are teaming with Redstone Federal Credit Union to help by hosting Reality Fairs across Tennesee Valley college campuses.

Each table at the Reality Fairs includes different categories, like Housing, Transportation, Meals, Entertainment, and Childcare.

“It’s kind of like the game of ‘Life’. It’s a fun and engaging way for Redstone Federal Credit Union to connect with teens and young adults about finances,” said Jennifer Bowling, the Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Bowling and her team get out in the community, visiting students from grade school to college. “These large-scale budgeting simulations give students random budget scenarios at each table and challenge them to make the best budgeting decisions,” said Bowling.

She and even educators are sounding the alarm, saying that groups of children and adults are missing the financial education piece of the puzzle. “So we try and catch them before they go out in the real world, so they have the basics of budgeting.”

We talked to a junior at Calhoun Community College, Kelvin Windham. He, too, says budgeting and learning how to build credit was never taught in high school. “Today’s Reality Fair was eye-opening. It showed me how to build a budget and stick to it.”

We also talked to the Dean at Calhoun Community College, Mark Brannon, who sees firsthand how college students struggle with managing their money. “Two words, Financial Literacy. We know it’s lacking in our K-12 schools, so we’ve partnered with RFCU to arm our students with more knowledge.” He added, “It’s about engaging students. Financial literacy is a huge component of their lives. Our responsibility and the community’s responsibility is to teach them and make it a better place to live.”

The next Reality Fair is Monday, August 28, at Alabama A&M University from noon to 2 p.m.

Any organization interested in hosting a Reality Fair should contact Redstone at redfcu.org/financialwellness.

