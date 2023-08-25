Colbert County jury decides developer is not at fault for 2019 home flooding

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury ruled that Cornelius Landing LLC is not responsible for the damage done in Cornelius Landing.

The developer of a neighborhood in the Shoals won a legal battle with residents, who claim the company caused serious flooding by not building proper drainage. Video of Cornelius Landing in February 2019, shows when it was slammed with 13 inches of rain over five days.

After their homes were flooded, some homeowners decided to sue the developer, Cornelius Landing LLC and engineer, Larry Black. Black’s attorney Grant Wright said until that week in 2019, 13 inches of rain had not been seen in that area for hundreds of years.

Wright argued for the developers that the nature of the rain was too much for the the city-approved pond to handle. Wright said he feels for the residents but is happy to see the case end in a win for his client.

“It rained 13.5 inches in that subdivision and that’s a lot of rain,” Wright said. “We had everybody from Colbert County testified that it has never rained that much in that time period or even in my lifetime.”

Attorney Jon McGee represented some of the homeowners of Cornelius Landing in the lawsuit. He said he is disappointed with the jury’s decision but respects their verdict.

