Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Colbert County jury decides developer is not at fault for 2019 home flooding

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury ruled that Cornelius Landing LLC is not responsible for the damage done in Cornelius Landing.

The developer of a neighborhood in the Shoals won a legal battle with residents, who claim the company caused serious flooding by not building proper drainage. Video of Cornelius Landing in February 2019, shows when it was slammed with 13 inches of rain over five days.

After their homes were flooded, some homeowners decided to sue the developer, Cornelius Landing LLC and engineer, Larry Black. Black’s attorney Grant Wright said until that week in 2019, 13 inches of rain had not been seen in that area for hundreds of years.

Wright argued for the developers that the nature of the rain was too much for the the city-approved pond to handle. Wright said he feels for the residents but is happy to see the case end in a win for his client.

“It rained 13.5 inches in that subdivision and that’s a lot of rain,” Wright said. “We had everybody from Colbert County testified that it has never rained that much in that time period or even in my lifetime.”

Attorney Jon McGee represented some of the homeowners of Cornelius Landing in the lawsuit. He said he is disappointed with the jury’s decision but respects their verdict.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Former Hometown Lender employee speaks out after paycheck bounces, no response from management
Former Hometown Lender employee speaks out after paycheck bounces, no response from management

Latest News

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
Several counties across the Tennessee Valley lack school buses with A/C, see where your district stands
Several counties across the Tennessee Valley lack school buses with A/C, see where your district stands
WAFF's Savannah Sapp reporting
North Alabama vet discusses the sign of heat stroke in dogs and cats.
WAFF's Savannah Sapp reporting
Know the dangers of heat-related illness in pets