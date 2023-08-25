Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property, and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe’s in Huntsville
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Huntsville Police Department
Memorial Parkway southbound lanes reopened after dump truck overturned
WAFF Excessive Heat
48 First Alert Weather Day: excessive heat & humidity across the Tennessee Valley

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
Watson Calhoun enjoys a snow day in the middle of summer.
Terminally ill 4-year-old boy enjoys Christmas in August with snow, thanks to community’s help
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78