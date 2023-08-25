Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe’s in Huntsville

Latest News

-
First responders on scene of shooting on Newson Rd.
Jasmonique Ware
ADOC worker arrested for promoting contraband including 2 bags of meth
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Judge blocks Texas ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, state expected to appeal
A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN...
72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC
Florence Police Department
Two people injured in police pursuit in Florence