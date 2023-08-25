Book reccomendations for every reader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you are a lifelong reader or you’re trying to get into reading, local ‘bookstagrammer’ Tori Oakley has five recommendations for you.

“The Only One Left” by Riley Sager is a murder mystery, horror novel. This Gothic chiller is about a young caregiver assigned to work for a woman accused of a Lizzie Borden-like massacre decades earlier.

“Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang was described as a satire of racial diversity in the publishing industry as well as a metafiction about social media, particularly Twitter.

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros has taken ‘Booktok’ on Tik Tok by storm. It’s been sold out for weeks in local stores, but for those who have gotten their hands on a copy, they are obsessed. It’s an adult fantasy that follows a young woman as she trains to be a dragon rider.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab is Tori’s favorite novel. After making a deal with a dark force, Addie walks the world invisible to all until she meets one person.

Tori has this to say in her review:

“I haven’t read something in a very long time that literally left me without words, grasping for thought, blown away by emotion like The Invisible Life of Addie La Rue by V.E. Schwab. I really do not know how to describe this book and give it the justice it deserves. V.E. Schwab, she just creates layers interwoven to make such an incredible story. You can tell that she has put her heart and soul into this Masterpiece and the characters she conceived. We as humans constantly question what we want out of life and how much time we have left by counting our birthdays.’

‘We are always wanting to feel something more than not being enough, not being whole or a disappointment to others around you. Our society always has us in competition, and we never truly know if someone will take the time to really see us for who we really are.’

‘This book will make you crave for so many things while also constantly making you question what life is. To long for freedom or crave another to really see all the parts of you and embrace you with no judgment in their eyes. To reminisce about times of adventure and loved ones long lost.’

‘So here’s to anyone who believes they are invisible. There will always be someone who sees through the curtain. Just give it time why rush something so special.”

“One thing that really struck home was the main character, she may be a lot of things, but the thing is she never regretted was the life she lived. And oh the ending, it will have you remembering past the close of the book, because there is one thing Addie La Rue will do and that is leave you wanting more…….With that said, this is where I leave you as I think it’s best for you to jump headfirst into the unknown.”

Tori’s last pick is “One Night” by Georgina Cross, a local author. Tori gave this book five stars and had this to say in her review:

“Prepare to be captivated by “One Night,” a thrilling tale that will keep you guessing until the very end. Delve into the mystery surrounding Meghan’s untimely death, which occurred a decade ago.”

“As her family and the man who served a decade in prison for her murder gather at their old family vacationing spot, the stage is set for a suspenseful reunion. With each chapter, cross switches perspectives, leaving you constantly on your toes, questioning the guilt and the hidden truths that lie within each character. Brace yourself for the exhilarating cliffhangers that mark the end of every chapter, gripping you tightly and fueling your burning desire to uncover the next twist.”

“All I have to say is prepare for a shocking finale that will leave you reeling, as even the most astute reader will be blindsided by the unexpected conclusion. “One Night” is a must-read for thriller enthusiasts who crave a darker, more riveting tale that will keep you hooked from start to finish! I could feel the character’s fear, paranoia, and hidden desires, through the author’s words which left me on the edge of my seat, desperately yearning to uncover the truth.”

To read all of Tori’s reviews and keep up with what she’s reading, follow her here.

