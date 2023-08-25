Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A body recovered over a week ago from a river near the Jackson and Marshall County line has been identified by Jackson County officials.

Jamari Jajuan Moore, age 25 of Scottsboro, was found dead on August 18 in a river off County Road 67.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen said his department received a call about a suspicious-looking bag that washed up in the river nearby. Deputies pulled the bag to shore and discovered a body inside.

“It’s certainly suspicious in the way it was found,” Harnen said. “Usually it’s certainly foul play. We’re considering foul play just to be honest with you.”

The manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro Police Department are working in conjunction with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If you have information related to this investigation, contact Captain Tim Creel with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610.

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.