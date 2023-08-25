Army dad deployed for 2 years surprises kids in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family in Cullman County is full of all the emotions after a homecoming surprise on Friday.

According to Cullman County Schools, U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee surprised his three children after being overseas for two years. Lee first surprised his daughter, 5th grader, Skyler Lee, where he happened to be the “special reader” at Hanceville Elementary.

U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee surprises daughter, Skyler Lee in her classroom at Hanceville Elementary School (Cullman County Schools)

This ensued quite a surprise.

Later in the day, he was the guest of honor at Hanceville High School’s pep rally, where his older children; Jaylon and Jazlyn Flanigan attend and it’s safe to say they were definitely happy to see their father.

