Army dad deployed for 2 years surprises kids in Hanceville

U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee with family
U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee with family(Cullman County Schools)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family in Cullman County is full of all the emotions after a homecoming surprise on Friday.

According to Cullman County Schools, U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee surprised his three children after being overseas for two years. Lee first surprised his daughter, 5th grader, Skyler Lee, where he happened to be the “special reader” at Hanceville Elementary.

U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee surprises daughter, Skyler Lee in her classroom at Hanceville...
U.S. Army SFC Kelvin Lee surprises daughter, Skyler Lee in her classroom at Hanceville Elementary School(Cullman County Schools)

This ensued quite a surprise.

Later in the day, he was the guest of honor at Hanceville High School’s pep rally, where his older children; Jaylon and Jazlyn Flanigan attend and it’s safe to say they were definitely happy to see their father.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

