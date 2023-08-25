Deals
All about the Partridge Pea

Huntsville Botanical Garden tells us all about the Partridge Pea
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On this Flower Friday, we are talking all about the Partridge Pea.

It’s an extremely hardy annual that flowers throughout the summer and into fall. Once the first frost hits, the flowering will halt until the next summer.

These flowers are loved by pollinators
These flowers are loved by pollinators(Matt Candeias)

The flowers of the Partridge Pea are beloved by bees and other pollinators. Its leaves are an important food source for caterpillars and some butterflies.

It can be grown in the ground or in a pot. It serves as a great choice for erosion prevention, it loves disturbed soils and sloped areas. It also tolerates full sun to part shade.

Partridge Pea yellow petals
Partridge Pea yellow petals(Matt Candeias)

As a member of the pea or legume family, it helps to enrich soil.

The flowers are especially special. When the sun goes down, they close and when it rises in the morning, they open back up and change throughout the day.

The Partridge Pea is an annual
The Partridge Pea is an annual(Matt Candeias)

Partridge Pea can be seen at Huntsville Botanical Garden right now. For more information on scheduling a visit, go here.

