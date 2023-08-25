Deals
ADOC worker arrested for promoting contraband including 2 bags of meth

Jasmonique Ware
Jasmonique Ware(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) arrested a mental health worker on Thursday.

According to ADOC, Jasmonique Ware was arrested for attempting to promote contraband at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Correctional officers say they conducted a search of Ware and discovered she had two packages on her person and a plastic bag with an unknown substance under the food in her bag.

The two packages contained five clear bags of marijuana and two clear bags of suspected methamphetamine.

Ware was then interviewed by LESD agents and arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana I, and Promoting Prison Contraband II.

She was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

ADOC says the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be added.

