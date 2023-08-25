Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC

A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN AMALFITANO, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KCCI staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman who worked for an egg farm in Iowa wrote her name on an egg right before it was shipped out to market 72 years ago.

The man who bought the egg in a carton at a New York grocery store in 1951 kept it for decades, always wondering who left their signature on the shell.

She was finally tracked down after all these years.

John Amalfitano in New York found the egg while cleaning out his neighbor’s house about 20 years ago.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

It’s signed Mary Foss, Forrest City, 1951.

“The egg is still inside. It was never drained,” Amalfitano said. “Like I said, it still has a little weight to it. It’s just like frozen in time.”

72 years later, she was found.

“How could it have lasted this long?” Mary Foss Starn said.

A Facebook post by Amalfitano went viral. Soon after, he was in touch with Starn’s daughter.

They were all impressed that the egg had lasted.

“They had a good refrigerator!” Starn said.

Reunited with an egg she wrote her name on and forgot all about, the 92-year-old said she was not surprised.

“Not really, I’ve had a lot of big deals come up like that through your life,” Starn said. “You have lots of things, and it’s kind of fun when it does.”

But she still finds joy in the situation. And she prides herself for having better handwriting now than she did when she signed the egg.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe’s in Huntsville

Latest News

-
First responders on scene of shooting on Newson Rd.
Jasmonique Ware
ADOC worker arrested for promoting contraband including 2 bags of meth
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Judge blocks Texas ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, state expected to appeal
Florence Police Department
Two people injured in police pursuit in Florence