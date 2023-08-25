48 First Alert Weather Days through Saturday for dangerous heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. Just a few clouds are overhead as we start off the day very warm and muggy with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Areas of patchy fog have spread out across the Tennessee Valley and will stick around for the Friday morning drive to work and school. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most counties through 8:00 PM CDT. Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days will continue through Saturday for the dangerous heat and humidity. Heat safety and proper hydration will be vital over the next few days, try and avoid any strenuous outside work or exercise during the afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny and very hot with highs approaching reaching the upper 90s. The high dew points will make the feels-like temperature soar ranging from 104 to 113 degrees. Some models are hinting at the potential of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon.

Skies will remain clear overnight with areas of patchy fog developing by daybreak Saturday, lows will be warm in the middle 70s. Saturday will also be very hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 90s, the heat index will be well over 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers and storms return to the forecast for the weekend, expect some brief delay in your outside plans. The pattern will change by next work week and we will see a dip in temperatures, highs will be more seasonal in the middle to upper 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.