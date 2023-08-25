A 48 First Alert Weather Day(s) for High Heat & Humidity today and Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity again today. Relief may come in the form of a few storms this afternoon, but most locations will remain dry. Temps in the 90s, feels-like temps around 100. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise patchy fog, warm and muggy. Low temps in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday, a 48 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, but both days will be hot and humid. A chance for thunderstorms each day may provide some relief from the heat. High temps in the 90s, feels-like temps 105 to 110. Monday, a nice change, cooler and not as humid. The below average temps stick around for all of next week. High temps in the 80s, lows in the 60s. There will be a chance for showers and storms early next week.

In addition to tracking the heat & humidity, watching the tropics closely as well. An area of interest in the Eastern Gulf this weekend and early next week may have an impact on Florida by early next week.

