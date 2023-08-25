Deals
A 48 First Alert Weather Day(s) for High Heat & Humidity today and Saturday

First Alert Weather
A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity again today. Relief may come in the form of a few storms this afternoon, but most locations will remain dry. Temps in the 90s, feels-like temps around 100. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise patchy fog, warm and muggy. Low temps in the 70s. Saturday and Sunday, a 48 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, but both days will be hot and humid. A chance for thunderstorms each day may provide some relief from the heat. High temps in the 90s, feels-like temps 105 to 110. Monday, a nice change, cooler and not as humid. The below average temps stick around for all of next week. High temps in the 80s, lows in the 60s. There will be a chance for showers and storms early next week. In addition to tracking the heat & humidity, watching the tropics closely as well. An area of interest in the Eastern Gulf this weekend and early next week may have an impact on Florida by early next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity again today. Relief may come in the form of a few storms this afternoon, but most locations will remain dry. Temps in the 90s, feels-like temps around 100. Tonight, an evening storm, otherwise patchy fog, warm and muggy. Low temps in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday, a 48 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, but both days will be hot and humid. A chance for thunderstorms each day may provide some relief from the heat. High temps in the 90s, feels-like temps 105 to 110. Monday, a nice change, cooler and not as humid. The below average temps stick around for all of next week. High temps in the 80s, lows in the 60s. There will be a chance for showers and storms early next week.

In addition to tracking the heat & humidity, watching the tropics closely as well. An area of interest in the Eastern Gulf this weekend and early next week may have an impact on Florida by early next week.

