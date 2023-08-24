Records show Gurley Police Officer who hit, killed motorist was certified for just over one year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Gurley Police Officer who troopers said hit and killed another motorist while pursuing a suspect had only been a certified police officer for just over a year at the time of the wreck, a personnel file obtained by WAFF 48 News revealed.

Officer Christopher Whalen’s file says he earned his police certification in April 2022 and started working at the Gurley Police Department in August 2022. That means he was with the department for a little over 11 months when the deadly crash happened on July 21, 2023.

In a performance review from February 2023, Officer Whalen’s supervisors wrote, in part, that Whalen “is a satisfactory officer…” who, “...brings current skills standards being taught to today’s law enforcement.”

And “...Officer Whalen has demonstrated initiative is proactive patrol and makes sound decisions based on his experience and knowledge.”

Before he joined GPD, Whalen’s personnel file says he worked for the Alabama A&M University Police Department but it is unclear exactly how long he was there. No other previous employment is listed in the file.

Troopers said Officer Whalen hit and killed Matthew Norwood, 22, of Toney during a police chase with a different driver. Gurley Mayor Stan Stimpson said in the days after the crash that Whalen would be put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation conducted by Gurley Police Chief James Martin.

Text messages obtained by WAFF 48 News between Chief Martin and Officer Whalen show the GPD Chief supporting his officer in the days after the crash.

One message, sent by the chief on July 22 said, in part, “I love ya brother. I don’t have all the answers. Just take it one minute, hour and day at a time. Just focus on what today holds and let tomorrow hold its own.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also investigating the crash. WAFF 48 News has repeatedly asked troopers about the driver Officer Whalen was chasing the night of July 21, but they have not answered whether he or she is still at-large or in custody.

Days after the crash, The Hollywood Police Department told WAFF 48 News the chase Officer Whalen was involved in originated at Hollywood Town Hall. Hollywood Chief of Police Travis Stephens said the driver came to town hall to “make contact” with officers before leading them on the chase, which ended up spanning around 50 miles and involved numerous agencies. Chief Travis said Hollywood officers stopped pursuing when the chase crossed over the county line into Madison County.

The chase finally ended in Huntsville, where Officer Whalen crashed into Norwood’s car.

