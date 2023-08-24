Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Authorities: 3 killed in shooting at California biker bar; shooter also dead

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Rd.
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
Anthony Williams
Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Ivey announces $1M grant for increased jobs, industry in north Alabama

Latest News

48 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from potential drive-thru thieves
48 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from potential drive-thru thieves
48 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from potential drive-thru thieves
48 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from potential drive-thru thieves
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
Crime Stoppers: Man steals multiple tools from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers: