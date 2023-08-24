Memorial Parkway southbound lanes reopened after dump truck overturned

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police were on the scene of an overturned dump truck at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road.

Motorists were asked to use alternate routes as the southbound lanes were closed for cleanup.

According to Huntsville Police officials, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

