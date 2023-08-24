Deals
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old to death in 2020

By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County has been convicted of felony murder for beating a 3-year-old child to death in 2020.

Yalrick Pride was charged with felony murder after she and her boyfriend, Blake Townsend, attempted to make the death of Kaiden Gardner, 3 look like a hot car death. An autopsy revealed that the young boy’s death was the result of trauma from a blunt object.

Townsend was charged with capital murder but plead guilty to aggravated child abuse in his plea deal. Part of the plea deal was that he will spend life in prison and provide testimony in Pride’s trial.

Read previous coverage here:

