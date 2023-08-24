Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

HPD on scene of overturned dump truck along Memorial Parkway, southbound lanes closed

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are on the scene of an overturned dump truck at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes as the southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to Huntsville Police officials, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Rd.
Anthony Williams
Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old to death in 2020
Meet new 48 Sports Anchor Cam Derr
Meet new 48 Sports Anchor Cam Derr
WAFF 48 Sports Director Carl Prather prepares the Tennessee Valley for the first kickoff of the...
48 Blitz Preview Show: Week 0 is here!
Officials discuss possible merger of Huntsville Hospital, HEMSI
HEMSI and Huntsville Hospital Network in early talks for possible merger