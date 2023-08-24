Henagar vet tech nurses abused horse back to health

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman faces charges of animal cruelty after the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of her dragging a horse behind an ATV.

Carla Bohannon was arrested after a neighbor claimed to see Bohannon dragging the horse. According to court documents, Bohannon claimed to be training the horse to ride.

The Sheriff’s office called a veterinarian and vet tech Rachel Germain to the scene to treat the horse. Germain says when she arrived, she found blood from the horse had been tracked for a half-mile. Upon closer inspection, Germain says the horse suffered from serious road rash on its side as well as burns on its hooves from the hot pavement.

Germain says when she saw the extent of the horse’s injuries, she took action immediately.

“I thought with her feet open and exposed the way they were, she would probably set up with an infection, and she would just end up dying. I thought, in my heart and in my conscience, I can’t walk away knowing that might happen. So I just offered to buy her and they sold her to me,” Germain says.

Two hundred dollars later, the female Appaloosa now named Zera, after the Hebrew word for “new beginnings”, is in Germain’s care. Weeks later, Zera still has scars from allegedly being dragged along the roadway on her side.

“I can’t understand what it would take in my mind to be angry enough or overwhelmed enough or whatever the feeling might have been to make you even want to do something like this,” Germain says.

Germain says Zera is facing an 8-month recovery process to be fully healed, but she will be doing so in her forever home.

“She’s a member of the family for sure,” Germain says.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.