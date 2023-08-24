Deals
HEMSI and Huntsville Hospital Network in early talks for possible merger

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) may soon join the Huntsville Hospital Network. Both entities report that they are in early talks of a possible deal.

HEMSI could become part of the Huntsville Hospital Network’s expansive emergency services network but nothing is set in stone yet. They are still discussing if the deal would be a merger or acquisition.

The Huntsville Hospital Network has been expanding across North Alabama and into Tennessee by acquiring hospitals and ambulance services. It is creating a regional emergency medical service system and HEMSI would cover a large part of its coverage area.

“They (Huntsville Hospital Network) say we got a north Alabama regional EMS system that is developing just organically and then they looked at it and they said oh well you know HEMSI is kind of this hole in this area,” said HEMSI Board President David Blair. “So they said, hey would you guys be interested in joining us and seeing about creating this regional EMS type of system.”

While this partnership could help HEMSI expand its services, leaders are still weighing the benefits and drawbacks of the possible deal.

“We pride ourselves on providing excellent medical care across the Huntsville-Madison County area and so what we’re going to be looking for is that it stays at the level it is today or improves so we’re not looking for any degradation in services,” explains Blair. “And certainly the second part of that, we’ll make sure the employees are taken care of.”

Blair said there isn’t a strict timeline for finalizing a deal.

