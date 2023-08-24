Deals
Halloween and fall Squishmallows have hit shelves

Shop seasonal Squishmallows at Learning Express of Huntsville
The Halloween and fall Squishmallows collection just dropped at Learning Express of Huntsville
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the most popular toys right now is Squishmallows. They’re plush, soft, and super cute!

Perfect for kids or for grown-ups looking to add comfort to their lives, these guys are flying off the shelves of Learning Express of Huntsville. You can shop their brand new Halloween and fall collection in store now.

Learning Express of Huntsville has an entire wall of Squishmallows
Learning Express of Huntsville has an entire wall of Squishmallows(Learning Express of Huntsville)

Learning Express is located in Huntsville at Village on Whitesburg 4800, Whitesburg Dr #31, Huntsville, AL 35802 and you can follow them on Instagram to keep updated on what they have in-store!

