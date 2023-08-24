Great gadgets for the home from Amazon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The school year is officially in full swing. After surviving another whole week of class, you might be searching for some Amazon gadgets that will make your life easier.

Julia Greene has an entire folder on her Amazon storefront dedicated to gadgets she loves, and she showed us her top picks.

Zevro Compact Dry Food Dispenser (Amazon)

The Zevro Compact Dry Food Dispenser from Honey-Can-Do gives kids perfectly portioned food in a single twist of a knob. It keeps cereal fresh for 45 days and is scratch-resistant and shatterproof.

Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine (Amazon)

If you’ve ever tried washing your produce by hand, you know it can be a chore and it does not properly clean fruits and veggies. The Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine from AquaPure cleans produce by simply using tap water. By washing produce with the AquaPure veggie cleaner, you eliminate harmful chemicals and nasties naturally. AquaPure Produce Purifier uses electrolysis technology to remove dirt and unwanted chemicals.

Leakproof Freezer Safe Bag for Meat Fruit Vegetable (Amazon)

If you have a kid at home who takes their lunch to school, plastic baggies can go quickly. Not only do you have to keep buying more, but you’re also putting unnecessary waste out into the world. The Tangibay Reusable Food Storage Bags are an eco-friendly option for making school lunches. Not only are they reusable, but they are also washable!

1 reusable storage bag can save up to 350 disposable plastic bags, saving money while saving the environment and reducing plastic waste. They can also double as a freezer bag. The zip is easy to lock and open, leakproof, provides an extra strong seal for airtight freshness, and keeps your food fresh and safe from freezer burn.

Handheld Heat Vacuum Sealer and Cutter (Amazon)

The TYHJOY Mini Chip Bag Sealer functions like a mini flat iron. It heats up and instantly reseals any plastic food bag. Julia says this is great for when kids have snack time and only eat a little bit of what’s in the bag. With this, all you do is reseal it and they can enjoy it fresh later.

Sticky Pulley for appliances (Amazon)

For those heavy, bulky appliances that you don’t want to store on the counter, these Self Adhesive Mini Caster Wheels make moving larger appliances easier than ever.

Book Light for Reading in Bed (Amazon)

For gadget lovers who enjoy reading in bed, the Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light makes it easy. Coming in a variety of colors, the lamp has three different light temperatures: yellow, warm white, and cool white. It’s rechargeable and comfortable to lay down with.

Bedside Shelf for Bed & Top Bunk (Amazon)

Julia’s last pick is the BedShelfie! Many use this gadget for college dorm rooms, but it can also be used on a normal bed. It is perfect for sick days when little ones don’t want to get out of bed, but need things within arm’s reach.

You can shop all of these gadgets and more through Julia’s Amazon storefront. You can also stay updated on what she’s loving by following her Instagram!

