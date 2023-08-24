Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

First Alert Weather Days through Saturday
Heat Alerts
Heat Alerts(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Brutal is the best way to describe this heat.  Heat index values topped 111 degrees again Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 90s.  A few renegade showers may pop up this evening or anytime Friday and Saturday afternoon but the overall pattern stays dry until early next week.  The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will most likely continue through Saturday. The heat index will reach 100 by 10am and stay above 100 through 8pm.  Highs fall back into the lower 90s Sunday with a 20% chance of isolated afternoons storms.  A cold front will move in early next week and bring back highs in the middle 80s and lows in the 60s.  Rain chances will pop up just about every afternoon next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Rd.
Anthony Williams
Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

Latest News

For the afternoon, hot & humid. A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity....
A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Dangerous Heat & Humidity
WAFF Excessive Heat
48 First Alert Weather Day: excessive heat & humidity across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Weather Day: excessive heat & humidity throughout Thursday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert Weather Alert Day: Wednesday weather forecast