Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Brutal is the best way to describe this heat. Heat index values topped 111 degrees again Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 90s. A few renegade showers may pop up this evening or anytime Friday and Saturday afternoon but the overall pattern stays dry until early next week. The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will most likely continue through Saturday. The heat index will reach 100 by 10am and stay above 100 through 8pm. Highs fall back into the lower 90s Sunday with a 20% chance of isolated afternoons storms. A cold front will move in early next week and bring back highs in the middle 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain chances will pop up just about every afternoon next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.