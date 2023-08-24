Deals
Crime Stoppers:

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez brings us this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week cops are looking for a guy they say stole some tools from Lowe’s off of Memorial Parkway.

Authorities say he is part of a theft ring in Huntsville and while they have tracked the others down.

Investigators say he walked into Lowe’s in late June and started pulling tools from shelves.

Huntsville police say he took off before paying.

If you know him or anyone else on this list give them a call.

Markus McCullough is wanted for Theft of Property - 3rd Degree, he is accused of stealing someone’s phone and cash.

Stephanie Scott is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument. Investigators say she forged a check from a local auto shop.

HPD is also looking to bring in Luke Sullivan after they say he broke into an apartment and damaged it.

Tiffany Burnett is wanted for robbery. Cops she robbed a Dollar General as the clerk tried to stop her.

If you have seen any of these people, call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

