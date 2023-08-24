48 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from potential drive-thru thieves

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local experts believe a viral video on Tiktok of a fast food worker flashing her customers’ debit cards for the camera is cause for concern. Auburn University cyber security expert Marcus Sachs and Jonathan Kirby of Redstone Federal Credit Union said this is evidence that fast food workers can take your card information, then use it to rack up purchases.

As recently as this week, police in Decatur announced an arrest for someone they believed took card information from a customer.

“It’s common enough that it’s in the news frequently,” Sachs said. “The problem is the young kids. This is their first job, and they’ve never really been taught the responsibilities or the implications.”

Sachs said these potential identity thieves can simply record or write down a customer’s card information, then use it or sell it on the dark web.

“There’s literally a price for anything,” he said. “If I can take pictures of credit cards, debit cards, drivers licenses, passports, or anything that’s related to some kind of identity, there’s a value for that.”

As for how to protect yourself, both Sachs and Kirby said find other ways to pay at the register.

“Apple Pay and Samsung pay, those kinds of things are much safer than your traditional card,” he said. “Just be very careful when you’re setting something up like that. If somebody calls you asking for codes or asking for you to verify things, and that you’re very careful who you share your information with.”

“Decide how much you’re going to spend on fast food each week,” Sachs said. “On Monday, go through the ATM line and just withdraw the cash.”

Sachs recommended that anyone ordering food go inside the restaurant and pay.

“There, you have full control over your card,” he said. “In most fast food places now, they have those little card readers. You stick in your card, you have positive enough control over your card. I’m not handing it to anybody. Yeah, it might cost me a minute or two, but I have full control over it.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.