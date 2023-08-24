Deals
48 First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat & humidity

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  We have just a few clouds overhead to start the day with some areas of patchy fog spread out across the Tennessee Valley. 

Morning temperatures are already very warm and muggy in the middle to upper 70s.  An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most counties through 8:00 PM CDT Friday.  Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days will continue through Saturday for the dangerous heat and humidity.  Heat safety and proper hydration will be vital over the next few days, try and avoid any strenuous outside work or exercise during the afternoon.  Today will be mostly sunny and very hot with highs approaching 100 degrees.  The high dew points will make the feels-like temperature soar ranging from 104 to 114 degrees.  Some models are hinting at the potential of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. 

Skies will remain clear overnight with areas of patchy fog developing by daybreak Friday, lows will be warm in the middle 70s.  Friday and Saturday will also be very hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 90s, the heat index will be well over 100 degrees.  Spotty showers and storms return to the forecast for the weekend.  The pattern will change a bit by next work week and we will see a dip in temperatures, highs will be more seasonal in the middle to upper 80s.

