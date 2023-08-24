HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, hot & humid. A 48 First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat & humidity. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm which could bring much needed relief from the heat, but most locations will remain dry. Temps well into the 90s, feels-like temps around 100. More heat and humidity for Friday and Saturday.

48 First Alert Weather Days for more high heat & humidity. Temps in the 90s. Feels-like temps around 110. Sunday will be a transition day. Frontal boundary slips South during the morning. Still hot & humid, but a little less of both with temps in the low to mid 90s, feels-like temps closer to “just” 100. Scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

After the storms end, a drop in temps Monday and Tuesday and even more of a drop after another front pass by the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning. High temps in the 80s next week and a big change in the weather pattern.

