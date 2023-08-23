Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Weeden Elementary School celebrates their new and safer main office

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Administrators at Weeden Elementary School in Florence are celebrating the opening of their new main office.

The new office has several safety features. The new features include an air-lock system where visitors have to be buzzed in. During that time, newly implemented technology will scan any visitor and immediately do a background check on that person. The principal at Weeden Elementary Daphnae Hogan said these new features will help students succeed.

“Safety is one of our first and foremost needs that have to be met in order for kids to perform,” Hogan said. “If they don’t feel safe then it’s kind of hard for them to perform. So with this new addition, we have safety under control so we can move on to bigger and better things.”

She also said it is the school’s job to provide that type of safe environment for the students attending.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
WAFF Heat Advisory
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity through Saturday

Latest News

High School Football
High school coaches change game plan as temperatures rise
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Football teams prepare for kick-off in scorching temperatures
Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Murder trial continues for woman accused of beating child to death in Lauderdale Co.