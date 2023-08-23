Weeden Elementary School celebrates their new and safer main office

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Administrators at Weeden Elementary School in Florence are celebrating the opening of their new main office.

The new office has several safety features. The new features include an air-lock system where visitors have to be buzzed in. During that time, newly implemented technology will scan any visitor and immediately do a background check on that person. The principal at Weeden Elementary Daphnae Hogan said these new features will help students succeed.

“Safety is one of our first and foremost needs that have to be met in order for kids to perform,” Hogan said. “If they don’t feel safe then it’s kind of hard for them to perform. So with this new addition, we have safety under control so we can move on to bigger and better things.”

She also said it is the school’s job to provide that type of safe environment for the students attending.

