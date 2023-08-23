Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as flight attendant for first time

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as a flight attendant for the first time. (Source: CNN, COLE DOSS, INSTAGRAM, UNITED AIRLINES, MOYA DOSS, FACEBOOK, PEACHES & HERB, POLYDOR, CAROLINE DOSS)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unexpected in-flight announcement left passengers cheering on a recent United Airlines flight from the U.S. to Spain.

United Airlines Pilot Cole Doss announced it was the first time in two years at United that he was flying the plane that his mother was also working on.

“She’s been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson,” Doss can be heard saying in an announcement to passengers and crew.

Doss’ mother has been a flight attendant at United for over 45 years. His father has worked in aviation and his sister is the latest in the family to also become a flight attendant.

“I’m especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today,” Doss continued to say in his announcement. ‘To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
48 First Alert Weather Day
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity for the week ahead
WAFF Heat Advisory
48 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat & humidity through Saturday

Latest News

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding hundreds of missing people after the deadly wildfires
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Football teams prepare for kick-off in scorching temperatures
Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus