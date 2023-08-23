One mice...two mice...three mice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Memories are made through the simple joys of childhood, bringing an imagination to life. Through imaginative play, children can better connect with the world around them.

A company helping to bring imagination to life is Maileg, a Danish toy brand that’s sold at Little Cotton Shoppe in Huntsville.

Maileg mice in their cars (Lauren Fitzgerald)

Sold both in-store and online, the Maileg collection is a favorite of store owner Lauren Fitzgerald and many of her customers. Children love playing with them, and adult collectors love adding them to their collections.

Maileg family set (Lauren Fitzgerald)

Maileg laundry set (Lauren Fitzgerald)

Little Cotton Shoppe carries a variety of mice, houses, furniture, and accessories. To shop the full collection visit here or shop in-store at 964 Airport Rd SW Ste 8, Huntsville, AL 35802.

