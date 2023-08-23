One mice...two mice...three mice
Little Cotton Shoppe shares their most popular toy line
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Memories are made through the simple joys of childhood, bringing an imagination to life. Through imaginative play, children can better connect with the world around them.
A company helping to bring imagination to life is Maileg, a Danish toy brand that’s sold at Little Cotton Shoppe in Huntsville.
Sold both in-store and online, the Maileg collection is a favorite of store owner Lauren Fitzgerald and many of her customers. Children love playing with them, and adult collectors love adding them to their collections.
Little Cotton Shoppe carries a variety of mice, houses, furniture, and accessories. To shop the full collection visit here or shop in-store at 964 Airport Rd SW Ste 8, Huntsville, AL 35802.
