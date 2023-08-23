Deals
One mice...two mice...three mice

Little Cotton Shoppe shares their most popular toy line
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Memories are made through the simple joys of childhood, bringing an imagination to life. Through imaginative play, children can better connect with the world around them.

A company helping to bring imagination to life is Maileg, a Danish toy brand that’s sold at Little Cotton Shoppe in Huntsville.

Maileg mice in their cars
Maileg mice in their cars(Lauren Fitzgerald)

Sold both in-store and online, the Maileg collection is a favorite of store owner Lauren Fitzgerald and many of her customers. Children love playing with them, and adult collectors love adding them to their collections.

Maileg family set
Maileg family set(Lauren Fitzgerald)
Maileg laundry set
Maileg laundry set(Lauren Fitzgerald)

Little Cotton Shoppe carries a variety of mice, houses, furniture, and accessories. To shop the full collection visit here or shop in-store at 964 Airport Rd SW Ste 8, Huntsville, AL 35802.

