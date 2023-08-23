Head to a Trash Pandas game before its too late

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we get closer to the end of the regular 2023 season of Trash Pandas baseball, there are only a few more opportunities to watch your favorite minor league team!

Ricky Fernandez, the Trash Panda’s promotions manager says that there is no better time to head to Toyota Field.

Fans can grab tickets here!

