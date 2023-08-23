Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Head to a Trash Pandas game before its too late

As the Rocket City Trash Panda's 2023 comes to a close, they share why you should come out to a game
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we get closer to the end of the regular 2023 season of Trash Pandas baseball, there are only a few more opportunities to watch your favorite minor league team!

Ricky Fernandez, the Trash Panda’s promotions manager says that there is no better time to head to Toyota Field.

Fans can grab tickets here!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
One dead, one injured following wreck on U.S. 431 near Dug Hill Rd.
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Council member pleads guilty to shoplifting charges
Anthony Williams
Taco Bell employee charged for taking photo of customer’s debit card
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Ivey announces $1M grant for increased jobs, industry in north Alabama