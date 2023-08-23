Deals
From Fort Payne to the country music stage

Jack Davidson shares how he started Little River Hat Co.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Jack Davidson started Little River Hat & Clothing Co. at the start of the pandemic. What started small has now become a major supplier of apparel to many big-name recording artists.

To shop hats, visit here and follow on Instagram to stay updated on who’s wearing Little River Co. hats!

